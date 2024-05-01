Power Prom Prep: Watch Local Prom Makeovers with Power & Aveda Institute

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This year we’ve teamed up with Aveda Institute to make Prom Dreams come true! With our Power Prom Prep we’re giving local ladies free make up services for their prom. Look at some of our Lucky winners below:

Ja’Zariah from Walnut Ridge High School:

Ja’Zariah is a senior track star at Walnut Ridge High School and plans to take her beauty and brains to Columbus State in the Fall.