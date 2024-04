10th Annual Easter Classic Ohio! [PHOTOS]

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrating 10 years, the Easter Classic Ohio, powered by UnExtinct at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was an exciting day packed with giveaways, thrilling Easter egg hunts, food, and a visit from (the super popular) Easter Bunny! There were also several shopping opportunities available from local vendors including Family Ties Apparel, Chef Ray Thorpe, High Street Nutrition, Kymz Oils, and more. Attendees also got to witness the intense action of the 3rd annual OCC vs. City League all-star game, hosted by LadiesLoveLauny. It all went down Easter Sunday at Independence High School!

2024 Easter Classic Ohio was one for the books! Keep scrolling to see all the fun!