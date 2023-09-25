Listen Live
Listen In For The Amanda Seales Backspin Challenge

Published on September 25, 2023

We are still celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop with the Amanda Seales Backspin Challenge. We are giving away your last chance to see the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas hit the stage on October 4th at the Shott for the New Your State of Mind Tour.

Starting Monday, Listen at 7:15 AM, 8:15 AM, and 9:15 AM for the Hip-Hop 50 hooks.

When you get all 3 hooks, be caller #10 by calling 614-821-1075 to win!

 

TAP HERE TO LISTEN

