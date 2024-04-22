Listen Live
News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

A 74-year-old woman in Ohio has been arrested for the attempted armed robbery of a bank in Butler County.

The alleged incident took place on Friday, April 19. Fairfield Township Police were notified that the woman tried to rob AurGroup Credit Union before fleeing in her Hyundai Elantra. The bank is located on Creekside Drive.

The woman was later identified in surveillance footage to be Ann Mayers of Hamilton, Ohio.

To make this bizarre event even more puzzling, Mayers has no known criminal history at this time.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

Police say Mayers admitted to the crime and was taken into custody without incident. She was charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Firearm and Tampering with Evidence, both felonies.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

Mayers was arrested without incident in her home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Massive Ohio Tornados Caught On Video

RELATED: Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

POWER April Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Gunna!

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close