Jay-Z To Produce New Netflix Film, “The Harder They Fall”

Hip Hop mogul, Jay-Z is preparing to produce a brand new Netflix movie titled “The Harder They Fall.”

From a music label and clothing lines to music streaming services, and more, there seems to be nothing Jay-Z is afraid to take on in the entertainment industry. He will now be putting his creative talents into the film world by producing the original film, “The Harder They Fall.”

Complex Media reports the movie will star actor Jonathan Majors who is best known for his roles in ”White Boy Rick” and ”The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

The project will be written and directed by Jeymes Samuel. Samuel and Hov previously teamed up together to make the soundtrack for “The Great Gatsby.” This will be Samuel’s directorial debut, and he will also assist Hov on the film’s production along with James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.

”The Harder They Fall” will tell the story of a man named Nat Love who discovers his parents’ murderer is scheduled to be released from prison; he then seeks revenge with the help of his former gang members. The film was initially presented to companies back in 2016. The cast previously included Michael K. Williams, Erykah Badu, Rosario Dawson, Wesley Snipes, Jessie Williams, and more.

The film is now in the hands of streaming giant Netflix, and there is currently no word on whether the company will move forward with the original casting.

