Former Ohio Boy Scout Leader Charged With Rape & Child Pornography

The Scout leader has been accused of sexual acts on children since 2016.

You really can’t just trust anybody with your kids these days. This story about a Boys Scout leader is a prime example.

Arthur Sorensen, Jr., 36, is in the Crawford County Jail and has been charged with sexually abusing children, and 100 counts of child pornography. According to 10TV, “in June, he was indicted on three counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.”

The Scouts terminated Sorensen Jr’s contract for once they started noticing he was spending one-on-one time with Scouts which is against the policy.

“Being alone with children — that they strictly prohibit. You’re never supposed to have one adult one-on-one with one child,” Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall said.

To read the statement from the Boys Scouts and stay up-to-date on this story go to www.10tv.com.

