Police are still searching for the shooter who shot 5 people right after 12:30 am at an airbnb on the east side of town . the owner of the airbnb said that only 4 people where supposed to be staying at the house she rented out but she saw a number of people entering her house on her camera. When she arrived to question the woman who rented her airbnb she was met by the police who let her know her house had been shot up….full story here

Also On Power 107.5: