Bengals receiver A.J. Green injured in 1st practice of training camp

Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green was carted off the field after suffering a leg injury on the first day of practice Monday.

“You never want to see that,” quarterback Andy Dalton said. “It’s unfortunate.”

According to reporters, Green ran a deep sideline pattern during a 7-on-7 drill. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped him as he knocked away the pass, and Green appeared to land awkwardly on the left foot.

He limped a few steps, crouched, limped a few more and then appeared to grab his mouth guard, flinging it to the ground. He sat down and trainers removed his left sock and examined the foot and ankle. Green was helped to the bench, which he angrily slammed with his hand. He buried his head in his arms as he was taken off the sideline on a cart for an exam.

First-year head coach Zac Taylor had no information about the severity of the injury when practice ended. Kirkpatrick also was seen by a trainer.

Green missed more than half the season with an injured big toe on his right foot that required surgery.

Green had been limited in offseason workouts as the Bengals went easy with their best receiver. Less than an hour into their first practice, he was gone again.

Hopefully, he can recover quickly and get back on the field.

