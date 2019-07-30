Ohio State vs the NFL?? Former Buckeyes fill many training camp rosters

The Ohio State Buckeyes have always been known to be a factory leading to the NFL and they continue to prove that.

According to NFL.com, 28 of the 32 NFL teams feature at least one former Buckeye with 19 teams having two or more.

A release from OSU announced there’s a total of 62 former players on current NFL rosters. That’s enough players for them to form their own team!

OSU is tied-for-first, with USC, in first-round picks with 81, including the second-most first-round picks in the last decade with 15. Ohio State’s 62 draft picks between 2010-19 is also second-most among college football teams in the decade, a number that includes 49 draft picks the last seven years under the tutelage of former head coach Urban Meyer and his staffs.

Here’s a look at NFL teams training camp rosters featuring former Buckeyes:

LB Dante Booker – Arizona Cardinals

DT Michael Bennett – Atlanta Falcons

CB Kendall Sheffield – Atlanta Falcons

SAF Kurt Coleman – Buffalo Bills

TE Marcus Baugh – Carolina Panthers

WR Curtis Samuel – Carolina Panthers

DE Sam Hubbard – Cincinnati Bengals

OG Michael Jordan – Cincinnati Bengals

OC Billy Price – Cincinnati Bengals

LB Chris Worley – Cincinnati Bengals

CB Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns

WR Noah Brown – Dallas Cowboys

RB Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys

WR Devin Smith – Dallas Cowboys

RB Mike Weber – Dallas Cowboys

TE Jeff Heuerman – Denver Broncos

DT Dre’mont Jones – Denver Broncos

OT Taylor Decker – Detroit Lions

OC Corey Linsley – Green Bay Packers

WR Johnnie Dixon – Houston Texans

SAF Tyvis Powell – Houston Texans

CB Bradley Roby – Houston Texans

OG Malcolm Pridgeon – Houston Texans

WR Parris Campbell – Indianapolis Colts

SAF Malik Hooker – Indianapolis Colts

DE Tyquan Lewis – Indianapolis Colts

OG Andrew Norwell – Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Terrelle Pryor – Jacksonville Jaguars

RB Carlos Hyde – Kansas City Chiefs

LB Darron Lee – Kansas City Chiefs

DE Joey Bosa – Los Angeles Chargers

QB Cardale Jones – Los Angeles Chargers

LS Jake McQuaide – Los Angeles Rams

LB Jerome Baker – Miami Dolphins

LB Raekwon McMillan – Miami Dolphins

OT Isaiah Prince – Miami Dolphins

DT Adolphus Washington – Miami Dolphins

OG Pat Elflein – Minnesota Vikings

DT Jalyn Holmes – Minnesota Vikings

SAF Nate Ebner – New England Patriots

DE John Simon – New England Patriots

CB Eli Apple – New Orleans Saints

QB J.T. Barrett – New Orleans Saints

SAF Vonn Bell – New Orleans Saints

WR Ted Ginn Jr. – New Orleans Saints

CB Marshon Lattimore – New Orleans Saints

WR Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints

RB Rod Smith – New York Giants

CB Gareon Conley – Oakland Raiders

DT Jonathan Hankins – Oakland Raiders

SAF Malcolm Jenkins – Philadelphia Eagles

P Cameron Johnston – Philadelphia Eagles

WR Braxton Miller – Philadelphia Eagles

DE Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Ryan Shazier* – Pittsburgh Steelers

DE Nick Bosa – San Francisco 49ers

OT Jamarco Jones – Seattle Seahawks

OG Demetrius Knox – Seattle Seahawks

TE Nick Vannett – Seattle Seahawks

SAF Damon Webb – Tennessee Titans

QB Dwayne Haskins – Washington Redskins

WR Terry McLaurin – Washington Redskins

Source: Ohio State Athletics

