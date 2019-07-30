Snickers leading the pack to change the date of Halloween

Every 31st of October, no matter what day of the week, the goons and goblins are out and Halloween is being celebrated across the country. However, it’s now always the most convenient holiday in the world, especially if it lands on a weekday or school night.

Kids get off school, rush to go trick-or-treating, and parents are putting in work to make sure their kids get to bed on time and are ready for school the next day.

Now the Halloween And Costumes Association (who even knew that was a thing) along with the backing of Snickers are pressing to change the holiday.

The two are hoping Donald Trump will change the date from the 31st to the last Saturday of October.

So far over 100K people are down to change the date of Halloween, according to a Change.org petition that Halloween And Costumes Association launched. The petition demands that the government officially changes the date of Halloween, citing safety reasons and hopes that everyone will be able to celebrate the holiday without concerns of waking up early. But, Snickers has also joined the campaign to change the date. In fact, they’re offering to give away 1M to Americans.

“Snickers is all in on celebration Halloween to the fullest,” Josh Olken, Snickers’s brand director, stated in a press release, according to Thrillist. “If the federal government makes this thing official, we’re offering up to one million free Snickers to America. No tricks, only treats.”

What do you think? Should we change the date of Halloween or leave it the same? Comment below.

Also On Power 107.5: