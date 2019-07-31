Columbus Teachers Picket Outside City Hall

Better pay, smaller class sizes and other requests are on the table that teachers want.

Columbus teachers took their protest to the streets and all the way to City Hall on Monday. Contract negotiations include demands for the teachers and for students.

“I hope the kids get what they need in terms of mental health services, counselors, smaller class sizes, supplies to start the school, clean and safe school,” said teacher Tracy Magnuson.

With kids heading back to school come August, many parents worry that teachers may go on strike if a deal is not inked soon. CEA spokesperson said they are still negotiating in good faith to avoid a strike.

“I am hopeful that it will happen before we go back to school. No one wants to go to strike. Everyone wants to see our kids in school learning, safe,” Regina Fuentes said.

To learn more go to www.10tv.com.