Bruno Mars Brought Rain, Hits and Love to The 614

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Bruno Mars brought “The Romantic Tour” to Columbus Wednesday night drawing thousands to Ohio Stadium for his first performance in the city since 2017.

Rain moved through Central Ohio for parts of the evening, but that didn’t stop fans from packing the stadium.

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The Grammy-winning superstar was joined by Leon Thomas and Anderson .Paak, who opened the night performing as his alter ego “DJ Pee .Wee”.

Leon Thomas was even spotted at a local bar in Short North.

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The concert capped off a busy week for Mars in Columbus. Just one day earlier, his team surprised graduates from Hilliard Darby High School following their commencement ceremony at the Schottenstein Center.

Students had spent months posting TikTok videos asking Mars to attend graduation after the school moved its ceremony date to avoid conflicting with his concert.

While Mars didn’t appear at commencement himself, his team still made sure graduates felt the love.

During the ceremony, Principal Matt Middleton announced that a surprise was waiting for students outside. Graduates were treated to free ice cream sundaes through a partnership between Mars’ team and Little Ladies Soft Serve.

Wednesday’s stop marked Mars’ first Columbus performance since September 20, 2017, when he played the Schottenstein Center.



