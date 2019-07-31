Jay-Z makes Billboard Hot 100 History

Jay-Z continues to body the competition.

Hov recently made history by landing his 100th entry as a solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100. He did so after “Mood 4 Eva” feat Beyonce and Childish Gambino and featuring Oumou Sangare, debuted at No. 90 on the new Aug. 3-dated ranking

According to Billboard, only five other artists also have at least 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries to date. Glee Cast leads with 207 total entries, followed by Drake (196), Lil Wayne (163), Elvis Presley (109) and Nicki Minaj (103).

Source: Billboard

