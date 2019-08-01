Dates and locations for National Night Out Tuesday August 6.

Several communities will be celebrating National Night Out to promote safer places for central Ohio on August 6.

National Night Out is an annual community-building celebration of community safety and crime prevention held across America. It provides an opportunity to bring police, firefighters, and neighbors together for free food, live music, and community events.

Kids will get the chance to watch demonstrations and to meet police officers and firefighters.

Check below to see what is happening in your neighborhood for National Night Out:

Dublin — 6565 Commerce Parkway (Dublin Justice Center) | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Franklin Township — 1955 Frank Road (Central Baptist Church) | 6-8:30 p.m.

Franklinton — 141 Hawkes Avenue (Avondale School Yard) | 5:30-8 p.m.

Gahanna — 670 McCutcheon Road (Sunpoint Park) | 6-8:30 p.m.

Genoa Township — 7049 Big Walnut Road (McNamara Park) | 5-8 p.m.

Hilliard — Corner of Avery and Davidson Road (Hayden Run Village Park) | 6-8 p.m.

Lincoln Village — North Murray Hill Road (next to Giant Eagle) | 6-8 p.m.

Livingston Area Commission — 800 Alum Creek Drive (Hanford Village Park) | 6-8 p.m.; 1100 Rhoads Avenue (Driving Park Recreation Center) | 5-8 p.m.

Marion — 420 Presidential Drive (Grant Middle School) | 6-9 p.m.

Northland — 3901 Maize Road (Maize Manor United Methodist Church) | 5:30-8 p.m.

Northwest Columbus — 1621 Francisco Road (Atonement Lutheran Church Green Space) | 5:30-8 p.m.

South Central Hilltop — 551 South Richardson Avenue (Burroughs Elementary School) | 6-8:30 p.m.

Worthington — 345 East Wilson Bridge Road (Worthington Community Center) | 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Source: NATW.org

