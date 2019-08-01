Drake Releasing New Project Entitled ‘Care Package’

Champagne Papi, better know as Drake, announced on Instagram today that he will be releasing a new project, Care Package.

The project will include some of his classic hits like “Trust Issues,” “4PM in Calabasas,” “5AM in Toronto,” and “I Get Lonely,” all of which were released as standalone cuts over the years and were previously unavailable on streaming services. Collaborations with J. Cole, Rick Ross, and James Fauntleroy will also appear on the 17-track project, which Drizzy described as “some of our most important moments together available in one place.”

Care Package is set to drop this Friday, nearly six months after he re-released his breakout mixtape So Far Gone on all major streaming platforms.

The release of Care Package will coincide with the kick off of Drake’s ninth annual OVO Fest going down in Toronto this month!

Source: Complex

