Columbus Authorities Team Up To Serve Arrest Warrant In East Columbus

Authorities in Columbus collaborated to bring down a suspected drug dealer. The Whitehall Division of Police worked with the Columbus Division of Police and the Bexley Police Department, to seize drugs, cash, and a stolen gun during the arrest.

A release from Whitehall police states that on August 2nd, 2019, officers of both divisions executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of E. Rich Street, after an investigation into trafficking of cocaine in around the city.

They managed to arrest one man after finding drugs, cash and a stolen weapon at a residence on the city’s east side.

The Whitehall Division of Police Narcotics Unit along with the Columbus Division of Police Drug Enforcement Response Team executed a the search warrant and detectives seized 1,296 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of marijuana, one stolen AR-15 rifle and $53,710 in cash.

The subject of the investigation, 40-year-old Thomas Edwards, was taken into custody.

“The Whitehall Police Department, Columbus Police Department and Bexley Police Department worked together to take this large scale drug dealer off of the streets.” Whitehall Deputy Chief Tracy Sharpless said.

Source: 10TV

