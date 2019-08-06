Yung Miami G Wagon Shot At

The rapper Yung Miami, 1/2 of the City Girls was driving her G Wagon, leaving a Miami studio when her truck was shot up.

“They just started shooting,” Yung Miami explained to Southside. “They had their lights off so I never saw them like whoever it was they kept their lights off. I don’t know where they came from. It came from behind. The shots came from behind. They started from behind because when I got to the stop sign I was like ‘Oh shit somebody’s shooting.'”

Yung Miami explains what happened. pic.twitter.com/QVen3dapf2 — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 6, 2019

This has all happened a week after Kodak Black stated he would punch her in a diss record he released being bars. No idea if the two events are connected but Caresha Brownlee(Yung Miami) is safe and sound.