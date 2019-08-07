Is Wale One Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time?? He Say’s “YES”!! Do You Agree?

So in the past couple of days a top 50 rappers in the game list was posted by a fan on twitter and the internet went crazy especially when Joe Budden was listed at #3 all time and since then everybody and they momma have had something to say about this list that is just one persons opinion . Which prompted Wale to go on twitter and tell everyone “I’m One Of the Greatest Of Time… There I said it” https://twitter.com/Wale/status/1158754118263087105 and once again social media when crazy on the DC rapper telling him that he shouldn’t even be in the top 50 , now you know Wale is sensitive and he answered in his own special Wale way lol …..Full Story Here

