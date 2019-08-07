Queen Latifah Cast As Ursula In ABC’s ‘Little Mermaid Live!’

Rapper, actress and beauty mogul Queen Latifah has just been announced as the latest cast member to join ABC’s live version of The Little Mermaid.

I’m sure there will be a new flavor to the new Ursula the Sea Witch—and Queen Latifah is set to bring her to life via our TV screens in the all new live adaptation of a classic fairytale. It’s important to note that this is a television version of The Little Mermaid and shouldn’t be confused with Disney’s upcoming live-action version starring Halle Bailey.

Joining Queen Latifah will be Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the title character in the hit film Moana, as Ariel, and reggae legend Shaggy will provide the voice of crustacean Sebastian. The remainder of the cast has yet to be announced.

Reports have also stated that The Wonderful World of Disney project is set to feature live musical performances with the cast interwoven into a broadcast of the original feature film. ABC has dubbed the production as a “never-before-seen hybrid format” the show will “feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original.”

The Little Mermaid Live! will air on ABC on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: