Browns RB Duke Johnson traded to Texans for 2020 draft pick

The Cleveland Browns granted running back Duke Johnson his wish Thursday, trading the unhappy running back to the Houston Texans for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

Johnson, who has seen his role diminish in the past few seasons, asked to be traded this year following the signing of suspended free agent running back Kareem Hunt.

Johnson, who has been sidelined for much of training camp with a hamstring injury, rushed for 1,286 yards and catching 235 passes for 2,170. The Browns drafted Johnson in the third round in 2015 out of Miami.

The Browns are expecting Nick Chubb to get the majority of the carries until Hunt returns from his mandatory eight-game NFL suspension

Also On Power 107.5: