Amber Rose has Cancelled SlutWalk

The mom of soon to be two, Amber Rose is yet again calling our Fake Friends an cancelling her annual SlutWalk. In a post that seems to have been deleted, Amber Rose left this caption….

“I don’t start fights. I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over,” she wrote. “I’m so happy God has blessed me with a New Baby and an Amazing Man to help me through all the turmoil. That’s why I’ve been laying so low during this pregnancy…. no Toxicity will be tolerated over here only Positive vibes.”

This is the second time Amber has called out her trash friends, who so far are still nameless.

“Funny how my phone blows up when I’m having pool parties and shit is lit,” she wrote at the time. “But as soon as bitch is sick and pregnant it’s crickets.”

Courtesy of complex.com