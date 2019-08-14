Roddy Ricch Arrested on Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Compton rapper Roddy Rich has reportedly been arrested for felony domestic violence following a heated argument with his girlfriend. Law enforcement sources explained that the two were arguing on Sunday at his Los Angeles home before things got physical. Roddy has been accused of grabbing and laying his hands on his girlfriend however, she did not need medical attention following the incident. The 20-year-old rapper has since been released on $50,000 bond. Ricch is currently expected to release his debut album “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” later this year. He has not commented on the alleged incident with his girlfriend, we hope he stays on the right track!

