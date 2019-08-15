Blueface Nasty……Claims He’s Slept With 10,000 Women

It’s still amazing to me that this guy is still poppin after “Thotiana” but what do I know, now this nasty lame is saying that he’s slept with 10,000 women since he’s been famous which has been only 6 months…..which means he’s slept with 55 women a day……Somebody LYING lol Here’s the thing I’m not saying that Blueface ain’t been gettin it in because chicks is nasty as hell too, but 10k in 6 months come on dude. There is no way he’s slept with that many women and he hasn’t had a disease….Full Story Here

