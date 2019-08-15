July Was the Hottest Month Ever Recorded on Earth in 140 Years

Federal scientists confirmed on Thursday that July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration global temperatures averaged 62.13 degrees in July, which is 1.71 degrees higher than the 20th-century average. This July bested July 2016 for the hottest month on record by 0.05 degrees, since scientists began keeping track of temperature data in 1880. In the third week of July, heat waves across the U.S. sparked temperatures in cities like New York City, Little Rock, AK, and Memphis, to reach record-breaking highs. July is typically the hottest month of the year, and nine of the ten hottest July’s on record have occurred since 2005. These findings corroborate scientific predictions regarding the effects of man-made climate change.

