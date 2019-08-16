R. Kelly Reportedly Seeking Help of Michael Jackson’s Attorney

R Kelly is is reportedly looking for some heavyweights to represent him in his many pending trials. Kelly is angling to land Tom Mesereau, the lawyer who represented Michael Jackson in his 2005 molestation case and got Robert Blake acquitted of murder. The gossip website claims Kelly met with Mesereau for four hours, but he’s yet to sign on. The issue appears to be Kelly’s finances, which are being burned through to fight his numerous cases. An attorney of Mesereau’s caliber doesn’t come cheap. TMZ notes that Kelly is looking for new representation as his current team brings too much media attention for stunts likecalling his accusers “disgruntled groupies” R. Kelly’s current lead attorney Steve Greenberg called the news that Kelly was seeking out new lawyers, “A complete load of crap.”

