Lizzo Makes History Landing No.1 On Billboard For ‘Truth Hurts’

The rapper becomes the 6th female to land at No.1 on the Hot 100.

Lizzo fever is spreading like wildfire. Rihanna, Cardi B, Beyonce, and her growing fanbase are falling in love with her. Her hit song “Truth Hurts” has slowing been creeping up the charts for the past 2 years and it has finally landed at No. 1!

100% BLACK & NUMBER 1 🥴 https://t.co/l9nfbm3OBG — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 3, 2019

Many celebs like Cardi B congratulated the rapper on making history.

The fact that Lizzo a couple months ago felt underestimated and now she have a #1!!!!BITCH! take that!take that ! Makes me emotional 😭 It’s the best feeling in the world. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 3, 2019

Even this past weekend at the Made In America Festival Beyonce and Jay-Z were jamming to Lizzo performing live.

Lizzo’s DJ “Beyoncé loves us cause I know my peripheral told me so” ☠️ pic.twitter.com/ZiiIHwmRUg — ً (@babyheirandfro) September 2, 2019

Congrats to Lizzo making history and we only know this is only just the beginning for her.

Source: HipHopDX