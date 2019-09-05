BREAKING NEWS:: IS NICKI MINAJ RETIRING ???!!!

Just this afternoon, seemingly out of nowhere, Nicki Minaj has announced that she will be putting the mic down for good! Tweeting that she’s “decided to retire and have my family,” it’s safe to say, Nicki has absolutely stunned everyone.

The New York rapstress, who’s just off of a European tour, has broken hearts of millions of loyal fans.

Nicki is sure to stay a bit mysterious with her delivery, making sure not to get too specific. However, the part about starting her family could be an allusion to her purportedly impending marriage to her fiance Kenneth Petty and having a child with him.

If Nicki is truly transitioning, she’s most definitely got an immensely successful career to be proud of. Nicki Minaj has reigned as a transformational, all-around superstar that usually turn into icons. Her most recent album, Queen, that she dropped in 2018 is certified platinum.

In the XXL 20th Anniversary interview, Nicki described the role she plays in the hip-hop continuum.

“My role in hip-hop has been super unique because when my first album came out, there had been so much time where there wasn’t a female rap album out that went platinum,” Nicki said at the time. “There wasn’t a big female rap presence right before I got in. So, my role was really reintroducing the female rapper to pop culture.”

Source: XXL

