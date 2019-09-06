Bahama’s: Ludacris & Tyler Perry are Stepping Up!

The death toll in the now ravaged island of the Bahamas has risen to 30 and officials are expecting that count to go up. Some celebs have begun to kick in to help already.

Rapper Ludacris has donated $100k to the island, according to TheJasmineBrand.com. The money will come from his the funds he raised during his annual LudaDay Weekend in Atlanta.

Tyler Perry has promised to help rebuild the island and has already stepped up. According to ThePulseOfRadio.com, Perry is using his personal seaplane to deliver supplies like water, juice, sleeping bags, diapers, hygiene products, and necessities to the island of Abaco.

We definitely salute these two superstars and all of their efforts.

