Burglar Cooks Meal, Tells Homeowner to “Go Back to Sleep”

The never of some people lol it’s bad enough that you break in my house but when I catch you not only are you cooking a meal but you have the b*lls to tell me to go back to sleep??? WTF lol I would’ve poured hot grits on his ass right then lol or put a whole clip of hot ones in his ass lol . Police say that a Florida man woke up around 4 am and found a man had broke into his house and not only that the man was cooking breakfast ( I wonder what he cooked lol ) when the homeowner confronted the man , the burglar to the homeowner to go back to sleep lol WTF??? When the homeowner called 911 the man fled the scene Full Story Here