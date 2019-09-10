Times Up: NFL Bans Beckham Watch Wearing During Games

After rocking a $250,000 watch during the Browns’ 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Odell Beckham took another L Monday afternoon.

The NFL informed that new Browns superstar that he could no longer wear a watch on the field, especially one as expensive as the one worn during Sunday’s season opener.

Beckham wore an orange Richard Mille-designed watch — which retails for more than $250,000.

League spokesman Michael Signora said while there are no rules prohibiting jewelry, there is a policy “prohibiting hard objects.”

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he was not aware that Beckham had on the lavish timepiece. Kitchens also said the team will abide by the rules.

“As long as they’re going to enforce that with everyone, I’m fine with it,” Kitchens said. “Let’s just make sure it gets enforced with everybody.”

It’s not clear if Beckham, who caught seven passes for 71 yards in his first action for the Browns, spoke with anyone from the league or if he will be fined.

Beckham also pulled up to the stadium in his customized, orange Rolls Royce for Sunday’s game. Maybe this week he should stick to wearing a rubber band and catching an Uber because the flashy fashion definitely didn’t equate to any type of success on the field.

Also On Power 107.5: