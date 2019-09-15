CEO’s Of Major Companies Demanding Action On Gun Control!

Chief executives of some of the nation’s biggest companies have teamed up to take a united stance on a major issue in the country, gun control.

The CEO’s of Uber, Twitter, Gap, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Reddit, and 140 other major companies signed a letter to the US Senate Thursday, calling for drastic and urgent action on gun control following the back-to-back mass shootings in the US over the past month.

The letter detailed demands for change that would require background checks for all gun sales in the US, as well as to introduce “red flag” legislation, which it said, “would allow courts to issue life-saving extreme risk protection orders.”

The letter, which was first published in The New York Times went into detail, explaining that “Doing nothing about America’s gun violence crisis is simply unacceptable and it is time to stand with the American public on gun safety.”

“Gun violence in America is not inevitable; it’s preventable,” the letter stated. “There are steps Congress can, and must, take to prevent and reduce gun violence. We need our lawmakers to support common-sense gun laws that could prevent tragedies like these,” it continued, referencing recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio that combined left more than 30 people dead.

Gun control is one of the most controversial political issues in the nation, and the letter sent to the Republican-controlled Senate marks one of the most united efforts made by the business community to call for change.

