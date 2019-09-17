Blac Youngsta joined the Afternoon Wave with DJ Caesar on Boom 103.9 while he was in Philadelphia to share details on his upcoming project No Church On Sunday. They dive into his recording & song picking process, and how it was when he had one of the biggest club bangers last year with “Booty”.

After such a big record, Blac Youngsta didn’t want to follow up with the same exact record, but he said when he recorded “Cut Up”, he knew he had to push it as his next club record.

If you didn’t know, Black Youngsta is now an official Pastor. Yes, you read that correctly. He tells DJ Caesar how that all came about, and was posed with the question – out of these 3 celebrity couples – Megan Thee Stallion/MoneyBagg Yo, YG/Kehlani, and Saweetie/Quavo – would he want to be the pastor for the wedding ceremony and why?

He wraps up the conversation with a few of DJ Caesar’s ‘Question Of The Day Topics’ and lets it be known he will be back in Philly real soon! Check out the full interview in the web player below!

Which Celebrity Couple Would Blac Youngsta Want To Marry Now That He Is A Pastor?! was originally published on boomphilly.com

Written By: Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted September 17, 2019

Also On Power 107.5: