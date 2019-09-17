Naomi Campbell stepped out at London Fashion Week to attend the Burberry show looking like a latté. The 49-year-old supermodel turned the sidewalk into a catwalk as she entered the building. Fresh off the runway from her Fashion For Relief Charity Show, the model and activist served a sultry smile for the camera.

Rocking her signature straight hair – her outfit is showing us how to get our nudes together for Fall! The British beauty looked elegant in a Burberry outfit. She wore a coffee colored, see through, pussy bow top that she left effortlessly untied. She paired it with a mixed textile Burberry skirt. I love this skirt because it’s quilted in the front and looks as if is mixed with a patterned silk overlay. I love the side ruffle as well to add dimension.

She accessorized with tortoiseshell oversized sunglasses and looked to be carrying her wallet as if she was in a slight hurry to leave the house. She seems to be wearing a jade necklace of some sorts.

A whole nude look is timeless and right up there with black and white chic. A nude look makes one come across as sexy and put together when worn right. The knee length skirt paired with the pussy bow top makes this a high class work inspo outfit for me!

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Is it haute or naught? Take our poll and sound off in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

Beyoncé Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi Campbrll And Kelly Rowland On ‘Brown Skin Girl’ And We’re Hype AF

GET THE LOOK: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Willow Smith And More Were Spotted At The Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture Show

Naomi Campbell Was Queen Of The Night At The amFAR The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair Gala

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Naomi Campbell Shows Us How To Go Nude During London Fashion Week [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com