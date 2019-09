Meek Mill has a message for kids right after Tekashi 69 took the stand for 2 hours in a federal courthouse to testify against known Nine Trey members. He explained to the everyone that he was never initiated into a gang and never personally shot anyone. The gangs anted to make sure he kept making hits to fund their daily activities.

Meek Mill took to twitter to give his whole spill on who he felt about the situation.

69 going up in s federal courthouse today kids! Message of the day don’t be a Internet gangsta… be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute get money — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 17, 2019

I second that !! Be Yourself