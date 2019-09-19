Fantasia Speaks On Marriage “Most Women Are Trying To Be The Leader, That’s Why You Can’t Find A Man”

In a recent interview Fantasia said that women need to step back and stop trying wear the pants in the relationship and let men be the man of the house she also points to this being the reason that most women can’t find a man. Over the past couple of decades we’ve seen the growth of women’s empowerment with more and more women taking leadership roles and more and more women are head of their own households. Is this the reason why or do you agree with Fantasia that modern day women need to stop trying to be the King of the castle and let men take the lead? Full story Here Take Our Poll

Also On Power 107.5: