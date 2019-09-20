Ruth’s Chris Returns To Columbus!!

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will be making its official return to the city next month. Monday, October 7th has been announced as the official grand opening date.

The restaurant was located previously in Columbus off of 23 at 7550 High Cross Boulevard. The steakhouse served Columbus for 17 years and eventually closed its doors in February of 2016. The reason for closing was listed as “due to changing marketplace dynamics.”

Ruth’s Chris will be taking a more urban approach this time around, occupying over 8,700 square feet of space at 511 N. High St. in ever-changing Short North. The new restaurant spans the square footage of two restaurants that had previously closed.

Ruth’s Chris was originally founded in New Orleans in 1965. The restaurant chain is well-known for it’s upscale dining experience and thick-cut, well-aged USDA prime steaks. In addition to steaks and chops, the restaurant serves up a menu of seafood and other specialties. Appetizers and sides include steak house classics like shrimp cocktail, potatoes au gratin, baked potatoes, creamed spinach and more.

The menu of steaks is accompanied by a list of over 250 wines from around the world. Cocktails are vintage inspired, and the bar will also serve some local beers and spirits.

Ruth’s Chris Short North will seat 147 in its dining room and an additional 84 in the bar area. The location boasts a spacious private dining room which can seat up to 58 people total.

There are over 150 locations worldwide, including restaurants in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

The steak house will be open seven days a week. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday. Sizzle, Swizzle & Swirl, Ruth’s Chris’ version of a happy hour, runs Monday – Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m.

Source: Columbus Underground

