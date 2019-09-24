CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Introduces “Hot Girl Fall” on Jimmy Fallon

“Hot Girl Summer” has officially ended but Megan Thee Stallion wants to make sure all her Hot Girls don’t go into hibernation too soon.

Megan stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night to help the ladies get ready for the first day of fall. Megan and Jimmy dropped a music video for “Hot Girl Fall,” that reminded us to get ready to grab our “chunkiest scarves” and sweaters for the season that gets “cozy with a pumpkin ass beer.”

Anyone and everyone can celebrate Hot Girl Fall according to the captain of the boat, but Thee Stallion was very clear that there will be no Hot Guy Fall or any other variation.

Watch a clip from Megan and Jimmy’s funny video above.

