Trouble & Alexis Sky Calling It Quits Already?

Looks like there’s some trouble in paradise for new couple, Alexis Skyy and her beau Trouble. It has gotten a little messy with the two of them exchanging words in her comment section revealing some of their issues.

In a recent IG post, Alexis reportedly captioned it “single.” However, she quickly changed the caption, but you know how these followers can be. They caught that initial caption and wanted to know the tea.

Some of her followers mentioned that she changed her caption extremely fast, she responded and said that it was a typo and that her friends had been playing with her phone. A few hours later, another account asked Trouble why was Alexis playing with him.

She quickly responded and said, “Nobody played with him…he played with himself. I been nothing but loyal n real some people just not ready or often sell us dreams it’s life.”

Trouble quickly responded and said, “She doin it for the gram as they always do. I’m Bool! Let her have her fun. I’ll neva dis her name. Jus ain’t for me.”

The pair first went public with their relationship over the summer and had people bugging out about some of the wild activities going down at their parties. It’s unfortunate when people get to airing out their dirty laundry for the public to see. Check out the mini mayhem that went down on Instagram below!

Trouble later added his relationship status to his IG story:

Source: TSR

