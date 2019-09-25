Nick Cannon Lands Daytime Talk Show

The multi-talented star says it’s a dream come true.

Congrats to Nick Cannon that just seems to keep conquering Hollywood these days. It was announced that he will be able to add Daytime Talk Show Host to his resume as he will get his own show.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Cannon did such a great job filling in for Wendy Williams that the show’s production company, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, offered him his own show.

“We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms. The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show. Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.”

Cannon already has seen success from his MTV’s “Wildin Out,” host for “The Masked Singer” and has his own radio show “Nick Cannon Mornings.”

Source: The Jasmine Brand