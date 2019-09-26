Blac Youngsta Arrested In Houston!!

Blac Youngsta was arrested on weapons charges after being pulled over for a traffic stop in Houston, Texas. The rapper was arrested and booked once police officers discovered three pistols, prohibited ammo, and marijuana in the car that the rapper was traveling in.

Youngsta and three other individuals were in the car at the time. They were initially pulled over for allegedly running a red light.

Youngsta has been charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon, with his armor-piercing ammo cited as the culprit. It was not revealed whether the ammo was separate from the gun, or if the weapon was loaded with the rounds at the time.

Two of the other passengers have not been charged, while the other, Marcus Dion Cartwright, has been charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

As of right now, the rapper is being held in Harris County jail.

Earlier this week, Youngsta dropped the video for his single “Forgiveness,” which is taken from his new project Church on Sunday. The Memphis-native has yet to announce a release date for Church on Sunday, but he has promised that it’ll be on the way “soon.”

It’s unclear if his arrest in Houston will impact the release of the project.

Source: Complex

