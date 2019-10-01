Starting October you must be 21 to buy tobacco products in Ohio

Ohio is raising the minimum age to buy tobacco and related products from 18 to 21. The new law takes effect October 17. Gov. Mike DeWine said tobacco use by young people is a crisis in Ohio and the nation when he signed the law in July. This wouldn’t be the 1st state where the tobacco age is 21, there are 17 other states that have the same age limit. Ohio will collect about $20 million a year in taxes paid on tobacco products, The state spends about $12.5 million annually on smoking cessation and prevention. Four out of five adult smokers tried their first cigarette before age 18, according to the American Lung Association.

