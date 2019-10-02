CLOSE
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Call It Quits, Couple Taking A Break

What went wrong?

That is what many fans of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are asking after TMZ broke the news that the couple is calling it quits.

The couple was last seen together in public in August for Scott’s premiere of his Netflix documentary, “Look, Mom, I Can Fly.” The couple brought their daughter Stormi to the premiere looking like a happy couple. To be honest, they always seem to look happy on social media.

Rapper Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and television personality Kylie Jenner arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' held at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

However, you know what they say, don’t always believe what couples put out on social media to see.

TMZ says sources report that they are taking a break, for now, after trying to make things work for months. No word on what the specific causes were but you know only time will tell.

The couple plan to co-parent and do what is best for their daughter.

