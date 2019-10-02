Columbus Man Arrested, Accused Of Child Endangerment Outside Grocery Store!

Columbus Police officers have arrested a man accused of striking a child dozens of times outside a south side grocery store.

According to officials, the suspect was seen striking a small child last Tuesday at IGA on 704 Parsons Ave. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

The owner of the grocery store said a man, woman, and three other children went into the store, while the fourth child was left behind in the family’s SUV. The family was in the store for about 10 minutes.

When they came out, the owner said the surveillance camera then caught the man pulling the child out of the car and whipping him with an extension cord. The owner counted the child being hit 42 times.

Today, police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Robert Lee Slocum Jr. Police say he turned himself in Wednesday morning after seeing the video. Slocum was arrested and charged with domestic violence, assault and endangering children.

Four children between 2 and 7 were taken into custody of Franklin County Children Services.

The woman who was with Slocum is not facing charges, according to police.

Source: NBC4i

