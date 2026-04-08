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Swoon-Worthy Shawties Who Stunned On 404 Day In ATL

They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

Showstopping stunners who turned heads at this year's star-studded 404 Day in ATL

Published on April 7, 2026

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They so ATL!

404 Day 2026
Source: IG: @miasiasymone

It’s often said that Atlanta is not a real place while also thriving as the epicenter of everything influential, which explains why this year’s star-studded 404 Day celebration was such a culture-shifting moment.

Held on April 4 and named after the city’s most iconic area code, it brought together thousands of Atlantans (and seas of visitors) for an epic array of parties, concerts, festivals, community events, and more.

One of the buzziest events of the bunch was Big Boi & Impossible’s “404 Taste The Block” food fest.

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Impossible Foods

Held Saturday at Smorgasburg Atlanta, the event drew thousands of attendees for a day of flair, flavor, and music, all while celebrating the southern city the Outkast legend calls home.

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“404 Taste The Block” featured a live performance from the owl-wielding ATLien himself, along with a barbershop experience, a drumline performance from alumni of the Braves Heavy Hitters, live DJ sets, custom hats and totes with on-the-spot airbrushing, festival-style photo ops, and Pop-a-Shot hoop challenges.

Festivalgoers were also treated to a variety of Impossible Foods’ plant-based proteins, headlined by Big Boi’s exclusive Double Smash Burger collab, which proved to be a hit at the bustling event.

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“The only burger I can really have is Impossible,” he said about the collab in an interview with CBS News. “So why not?”

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“I just want to see [fans attending the food fest] close their eyes, lean their head back and say, ‘That’s it,'” he continued. “It’s always about personal freedom, but at the same time, health is wealth.”

Were you outside for 404 Day? If so, how was it?

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If not, will you be attending the festivities next year? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of overly fine things, pretty peaches, and jazzy belles who stunned on 404 Day on the flip.

404 Day 2026
Source: IG: @bristhename
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They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day was originally published on bossip.com

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