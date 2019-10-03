‘Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Calls Shaunie O’Neal A ‘Fraud’

Is she right or just feeling salty?

Jennifer Williams and Shaunie O’Neal seem to have almost come together after having a huge blowup last season on “Basketball Wives.”

However, that is not the case and today Williams is calling sis “a fraud.” She took to Twitter to attack her former best friend and show co-creator after the season finale aired on Wednesday. She addressed a few fans that noticed she was not invited to a group trip to Costa Rica and Shaunie’s new concern about “safety.”

Sis is a fraud…. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/n1cqT6fVZh — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) October 3, 2019

Shaunie and her biased ass needs to get TF onnnnnn 🙄 https://t.co/nc30eRUe1w — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) October 3, 2019

Jennifer did make some points but we still waiting on sis to admit her wrong in the fall out with Shaunie and Evelyn Lozado.

I guess we will have to wait til next week at the reunion.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: