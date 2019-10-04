Fetty Wap & Rumored Wifey Officially Get Hitched!!

Word on the streets latelyl has been that Fetty Wap and his boo got married. However, there wasn’t too much proof surfacing to support the rumors. Well, the proof is in the pudding and Fetty is a married man! The couple made things clear and official with a beautiful ceremony in front of family and friends in what appeared to be a small and private ceremony.

Fetty’s wife Leandra wore traditional white while Fetty sported a tux. He changed into something a little more stylish for the ceremony where the pair shared a dance to Jagged Edge’s classic wedding song, “Let’s Get Married.”

The wedding decor was simple and elegant. Photos of the happy couple were spread thoughout the party. Pictures of Leandra showing off her rock also surfaced on the web.

Initial reports surfaced of their union because Leandra shared their marriage certificate on social media. But we all know how the world of social media can manipulate situations.

The newly minted couple didn’t go public until Fetty popped up with her recently at the MTV Video Music Awards. Fetty was in attendance because he was part of the show’s New Jersey icons performance. Ever since then, Fetty and his new lady have been spotted out and about and setting heavy baewatch vibes on IG.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

