Buckeyes Tied For No. 3 in Latest AP Poll

Ohio State and Georgia are tied at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, following their 34-10 win over Michigan State Saturday night to keep their season perfect.

The Buckeyes, which was fourth last week, received 10 first-place votes and 1,393 points.

This marks the first time there was a tie in the top three since Sept. 20, 2015, when TCU and Mississippi shared third

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson held their spots Sunday after a week off for both, but the Buckeyes caught up to the Bulldogs in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (32) 5-0 1,503 1
2 Clemson (15) 5-0 1,433 2
T-3 Ohio State (10) 6-0 1,393 4
T-3 Georgia (3) 5-0 1,393 3
5 LSU (2) 5-0 1,352 5
6 Oklahoma 5-0 1,268 6
7 Florida 6-0 1,163 10
8 Wisconsin 5-0 1,105 8
9 Notre Dame 4-1 1,046 9
10 Penn State 5-0 958 12
11 Texas 4-1 947 11
12 Auburn 5-1 920 7
13 Oregon 4-1 828 13
14 Boise State 5-0 654 16
15 Utah 4-1 624 17
16 Michigan 4-1 618 19
17 Iowa 4-1 454 14
18 Arizona State 4-1 388 20
19 Wake Forest 5-0 380 22
20 Virginia 4-1 353 23
21 SMU 6-0 285 24
22 Baylor 5-0 260 NR
23 Memphis 5-0 189 NR
24 Texas A&M 3-2 165 25
25 Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR
