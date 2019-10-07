Buckeyes Tied For No. 3 in Latest AP Poll

Ohio State and Georgia are tied at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, following their 34-10 win over Michigan State Saturday night to keep their season perfect.

The Buckeyes, which was fourth last week, received 10 first-place votes and 1,393 points.

This marks the first time there was a tie in the top three since Sept. 20, 2015, when TCU and Mississippi shared third

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson held their spots Sunday after a week off for both, but the Buckeyes caught up to the Bulldogs in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (32) 5-0 1,503 1 2 Clemson (15) 5-0 1,433 2 T-3 Ohio State (10) 6-0 1,393 4 T-3 Georgia (3) 5-0 1,393 3 5 LSU (2) 5-0 1,352 5 6 Oklahoma 5-0 1,268 6 7 Florida 6-0 1,163 10 8 Wisconsin 5-0 1,105 8 9 Notre Dame 4-1 1,046 9 10 Penn State 5-0 958 12 11 Texas 4-1 947 11 12 Auburn 5-1 920 7 13 Oregon 4-1 828 13 14 Boise State 5-0 654 16 15 Utah 4-1 624 17 16 Michigan 4-1 618 19 17 Iowa 4-1 454 14 18 Arizona State 4-1 388 20 19 Wake Forest 5-0 380 22 20 Virginia 4-1 353 23 21 SMU 6-0 285 24 22 Baylor 5-0 260 NR 23 Memphis 5-0 189 NR 24 Texas A&M 3-2 165 25 25 Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR

