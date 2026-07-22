Win Tickets to See Lupe Fiasco & Gym Class Heroes!
Columbus! Register here to win tickets to see the “Back to Basic Tour” featuring Gym Class Heroes and Lupe Fiasco! Going down Saturday, September 26th at Kemba Live Outdoor!
Tickets on sale now at the Kemba Live box office and AXS.com!
- Win Tickets to See Lupe Fiasco & Gym Class Heroes!
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