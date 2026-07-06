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Akron Pride: DJ Mr. King Honors LeBron James at Home

The Akron Ali DJ Mr. King gives Akron's Goat LeBron James his flowers at a hometown Akron event.

Published on July 6, 2026

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There’s something powerful about being celebrated by the very community that raised you and that raw hometown pride was on full display in Akron on Friday when Power 107.5 and Akron’s own DJ Mr. King paused his set to give Lebron James his well deserved flowers.

For the people of Akron, Lebron is not just a global basketball…. he is the blueprint of what it means to never forget where you came from. From pioneering educational initiatives like the “I PROMISE School” to pouring resources back into local neighborhoods.

When DJ Mr. King took a moment to honor him, it wasn’t just a nod to sports greatness, I was a heartfelt thank you from one Akron kid to another capturing the shared gratitude of a city that Lebron continues to lift up and inspire every single day.

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Akron Cavaliers dj mr king DJ Nailz golden state Heat Lakers lebron lebron james Nailz ohio Trending

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