Four Dead, Five Injured In Kansas City Bar Shooting

According to the Kansas City police department, Four people were killed and five others were injured during a shooting early Sunday morning at a bar.

Five people also were wounded but suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

A call came in around 1:27 a.m. about a shooting in the area around 10th Street and Central Avenue. Tomasic said that when officers arrived at the Tequila KC bar, they found four people dead inside according to reports.

As of Sunday night, authorities said they were still looking for two male suspects who may have been involved in a dispute inside the bar earlier in the night.

Police said that although the investigation is still in its early stages, they do not believe the shooting was racially motivated, according to The Washington Post.

Kansas City mayor David Alvey said his prayers were with the victims.

“It’s a sad day for all those involved,” Alvey said. “The businesses and families who live in these neighborhoods are growing our community … They deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and businesses and deserve to be protected.”

